Q3 2023 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the NOG Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to introduce your host Evelyn Infurna, Vice President Investor Relations. Thank you. You might begin.



Evelyn Leon Infurna - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning. Welcome to NOG's third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Yesterday, after the market closed, we released our financial results for the third quarter. You can access our press release and presentation on our Investor Relations website. Our Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC within the next few days.



I'm joined this morning by our Chief Executive Officer, Nick O'Grady; our President, Adam Dirlam; our Chief Financial Officer, Chad Allen, and our Chief Technical Officer, Jim Evans. Our agenda for today's call is as follows. Nick will provide his remarks on the quarter and our recent accomplishments, and Adam will give you an overview of our operations and business development activities. And Chad