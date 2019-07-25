Q2 2019 Nokia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Nokia Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Matt Shimao, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



Matt Shimao - Nokia Corporation - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nokia's Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. I'm Matt Shimao, Head of Nokia Investor Relations; Rajeev Suri, President and CEO of Nokia; and Kristian Pullola, CFO of Nokia, are here at Espoo with me today. During this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding the future business and financial performance of Nokia and its industry. These statements are predictions that involve risk and uncertainties. Actual results may therefore differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external, such as general economic and industry conditions as well as internal operating factors. We have identified such risk in more detail on Pages 60 through 75 of our 2018 Annual