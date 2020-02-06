Q4 2019 Nokia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the Nokia Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Matt Shimao, Head of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.
Matt Shimao - Nokia Corporation - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Nokia's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Conference Call. I'm Matt Shimao, Head of Nokia Investor Relations. Rajeev Suri, President and CEO of Nokia; and Kristian Pullola, CFO of Nokia, are here in Espoo with me today.
During this call, we'll be making forward-looking statements regarding the future business and financial performance of Nokia and its industry. These statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may therefore differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external, such as general economic and industry conditions, as well as internal operating factors. We have identified such risks in more
