May 13, 2020 / 03:10PM GMT

Sandeep Sudhir Deshpande - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning. This is Sandeep Deshpande. I cover the global technology space from JPMorgan in London. And thank you for joining us at our Global TMC Conference. And I'd like to welcome Bhaskar Gorti, the Head of Nokia Software and Chief Digital Officer. Thanks, Bhaskar, for joining us this morning at our conference.



Bhaskar M. Gorti - Nokia Corporation - Chief Digital Officer & President of Nokia Software



Thank you, Sandeep. Good afternoon to all of you, and really glad to talk to you. Looking forward to it.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research AnalystSo maybe, Bhaskar, I will start off with some general Nokia questions, and then I will go to your expertise, which is, of course, your software business, which you run yourself. So maybe we are living in very strange times. I mean, none of us have been through these sort of times before. Maybe you can