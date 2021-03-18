Nokia Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Matt Shimao - Nokia Corporation - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to Nokia's Capital Markets Day. I'm Matt Shimao, Head of Investor Relations. I have the pleasure of being your host. Thank you for joining us.



Today's Capital Markets Day is an opportunity to properly introduce you to Nokia's new group leadership team, their vision, approach and strategy. We will also provide you with clear targets and way of tracking our progress in executing our plan to return Nokia to profitable growth.



First, Pekka Lundmark, our President and CEO, will discuss trends within our industry, his vision for the company and our strategy for creating value as a trusted provider of critical networks. Then Nishant Batra, our Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, will explain how our industry is evolving to enable critical networks. Next, Marco Wiren, our CFO, will explain his priorities and take you through our outlook for 2021 and 2023. And then we will host our first Q&A session with Pekka, Marco and Nishant. To meet your needs, we have built a lot of Q&A time into our agenda today.



We will