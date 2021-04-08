Nokia Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 08, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Sari Baldauf - Nokia Corporation - Independent Chair of the Board



Dear shareholders, (foreign language). Dear fellow shareholders, on behalf of Nokia, Nokia's Board of Directors and management, I warmly welcome you to our Annual General Meeting, which is held for the second time under special arrangements due to the current virus pandemic. Therefore, I'm addressing you by this video.



It is our responsibility to ensure the safety of our employees, shareholders and partners, and this is why Nokia's Board of Directors has, like other companies, put in place extraordinary measures for this meeting, following the temporary legislation. To minimize the spread of COVID-19 pandemic also, this year's Annual General Meeting will be held again this year as a rather technical one without the physical presence of shareholders or that of their proxy representatives at the meeting venue. For health and safety reasons, the meeting itself is taking place at our headquarters, ensuring social distancing and with a minimum number of people present. This way, we can hold the meeting in a way that allows equal means