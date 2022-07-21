Q2 2022 Nokia Oyj Earnings Discussion with CEO Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / NTS GMT
David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj - Head of IR
Hi, everyone, and welcome to the short introduction to Nokia's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. My name is David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations. And with me today is Pekka Lundmark, our President and CEO.
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark - Nokia Oyj - President & CEO
Hi, everyone.
David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj - Head of IR
In today's discussion, we'll be focusing our financial discussion primarily on constant currency growth rates and when we talk about margins on a comparable basis. If you look at our financial report that's published on the Investor Relations website, you can find a full reconciliation to our IFRS financial results.
Questions and Answers:David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj - Head of IR
And with that, Pekka, can you give us a few words on how you find Nokia's financial performance in the second quarter?
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark - Nokia Oyj - President & CEO<