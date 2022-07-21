Q2 2022 Nokia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Nokia's Second Quarter 2022 Results Call.



I'm David Mulholland, Head of Nokia Investor Relations. And today with me is Pekka Lundmark, our President and CEO; along with Marco Wiren, our CFO.



