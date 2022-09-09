Sep 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Presentation

Sep 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* David Terence Mulholland

Nokia Oyj - Head of IR

* Jenni Lukander

Nokia Oyj - President of Nokia Technologies

* Nishant Batra

Nokia Oyj - Chief Strategy & Technology Officer



Conference Call Participants

* Andrew Michael Gardiner

Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Daryl Armstrong

* Paul Jonas Silverstein

Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst

* Simon Matthew Leopold

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj - Head of IR



Hello, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us, both those of you who've been able to make it in person here at the New York Stock Exchange and those of you that are joining us virtually via the webcast. I'm David