Sep 14, 2022 / 05:45PM GMT

Alexander Duval - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Great. Well, I think we can get started. I'm Alex Duval. I head up the European tech hardware team at Goldman Research. Delighted to be here with Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services from Nokia. Thank you so much for being with us.



And I think the format is we'll go through some Q&A fireside chat format, and then we'll have 10 minutes for questions at the end.



So I thought maybe we could just start high level, and you could -- I might ask you to summarize a bit about Cloud and Network Services division. Maybe we could just spend 5 minutes on the kind of main focus areas, some of the recent progress and then some of the commitments you've laid out at the 2021 Capital Markets Day.



Raghav Sahgal - Nokia Oyj - President of Cloud & Network Services



Sure. So good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to come and engage with us here. So we set up cloud and network services in 2020, which is the beginning of 2020 when we set up a