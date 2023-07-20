Q2 2023 Nokia Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

David Terence Mulholland - Nokia Oyj - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Nokia's Second Quarter 2023 Results Call. I'm David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations. And today with me is Pekka Lundmark, our President and CEO; along with Marco Wiren, our CFO.



Before we get started, a quick disclaimer. During this call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our future business and financial performance, and these statements are predictions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may, therefore, differ materially from the results we currently expect. Factors that could cause such differences can be both external as well as internal operating factors. We have identified such risks in the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 20-F, which is available on our Investor Relations website.



Within today's presentation, references to growth rates will mostly be on a constant currency basis. And on margins, we'll be referring to our comparable reporting. Please note that our Q2 report and the presentation that accompanies this call