Mar 06, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Steven A. Strycula - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, and I assume everyone can hear me. So I'm Steve Strycula, the U.S. food and HPC analyst at UBS, and today, here to -- fortunate enough to host Nomad Foods' CEO and CFO.



For those of you who are not familiar with Nomad, they are the #1 food manufacturer in Western Europe for the frozen food category. It's been a very interesting story over the last 3 to 4 years. It's probably going to be part of my opening question with StÃ©fan and having him walk through some of the change and why it's probably one of the better-growing food companies present day.



So with that, there's been a lot of change that StÃ©fan has architected, and Samy has been joining him more recently. And so, StÃ©fan, would you mind bringing us up to speed a little bit on the high level, how the company came together a few years ago? You joined shortly after, and you've architected a lot of change, positive change, I should add. Just bring people up to speed, and then we can dive into maybe a few more specifics.

