Jun 12, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Robert Frederick Dickerson - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everyone. We welcome Nomad Foods once again to our conference this year, the largest pure play frozen food company in Europe. Nomad has been central to the reemergence of branded frozen food growth over the past 3 years. It's been a turnaround success and an active and opportunistic acquirer. And with the base business growing nicely and the company currently very well-capitalized, one could argue Nomad is ready for its next crusade, I'd like to say.



With me today I have Chief Executive Officer, StÃ©fan Descheemaeker; and Chief Financial Officer, Samy Zekhout. Thank you, both, for coming.



And with that, we'll open it up, fireside chat format.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research AnalystSo I guess for both of you, very simplistically, just start where do you think you're spending most of your time these days? Is it -- obviously, everybody will want to speak about plant