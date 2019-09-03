Sep 03, 2019 / 06:15PM GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



We'll kick off our next presentation here. With 10 consecutive quarters of organic sales growth, continued discipline around margin and successful integration of 2 highly complementary assets to date, Nomad is a prime example of the old adage, grow the core and add more. We're sure there's some potential macro headwinds, but to management's credit, it's been able to maintain focus while setting up contingencies. More so earlier this year, Nomad raised equity which we believe enables management to be both opportunistic and strategic with regard to future acquisitions. So I think we can all agree there's much to look forward to and talk about here today.



With that I'd like to welcome CEO StÃ©fan Descheemaeker, and Chief Customer Officer (sic) [Chief Commercial Officer] Albert Mathieu.



I'll hand it over to StÃ©fan to start us off. Thanks for being here.



StÃ©fan Descheemaeker - Nomad Foods Limited - CEO & Director



Thanks, Andrew, and thank