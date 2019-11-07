Q3 2019 Nomad Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Nomad Foods Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Taposh Bari, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Taposh Bari - Nomad Foods Limited - Head of IR



Great. Thanks, Carl, and thank you all for joining us to review our third quarter 2019 earnings results.



With me on the call today are Chief Executive Officer, StÃ©fan Descheemaeker; and Chief Financial Officer, Samy Zekhout.



Before beginning, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of our presentation. This conference call may make forward-looking statements that are based on our view of the company's prospects at this time, and actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our press release, our filings with the SEC and this slide in our investor presentation, which includes cautionary language. We will also