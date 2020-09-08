Sep 08, 2020 / 05:20PM GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



I'd like to welcome Nomad Foods back to our Global Staples Conference today. With us this afternoon for our virtual fireside chat, our CEO, Stefan Descheemaeker; and CFO, Samy Zekhout. Thanks very much to you both for spending some time with us here today. Sorry, we're not doing this in person, of course, but good to be with you both nonetheless.



Stefan Descheemaeker - Nomad Foods Limited - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, Andrew.



Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Good afternoon. So yes, as I mentioned, we'll do this in a fireside chat format, and maybe why don't we just -- why don't we kick it off with the first question.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystI think maybe it makes sense to start out with the recent announcements around the more refined M