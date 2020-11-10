Nomad Foods Ltd Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Taposh Bari - Nomad Foods Limited - Head of IR



Good morning, good afternoon, and welcome to Nomad's first ever Investor Day. I'm Taposh Bari, Head of Investor Relations. We are thrilled to have you with us today and look forward to bringing the Nomad Foods story to life with this virtual experience.



As an initial matter, some of the information that we will discuss today is forward-looking including, but not limited to, information regarding Nomad's future plans, strategies and anticipated performance. In today's presentation and in our SEC filings, we will detail material risks that may cause our future results to differ from our expectations. And our statements are as of today, November 10, and we have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that we make.



With that, let's get started today with our objectives for the day, which are twofold. First, we wanted you to get to notice us better as a company. Throughout today's presentations, you will hear more about our categories, our operations and all the work that we're doing around sustainability. And second is to outline