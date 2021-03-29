Mar 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Nomad Foods acquisition of Fortenova's Frozen Food Business Group. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. And it is now my pleasure to hand today's call over to management. Thank you. You may begin.



Taposh Bari - Nomad Foods Limited - Head of IR



Thank you for joining us on the call today. We are excited to announce our agreement to acquire the Frozen Food Business Group from the Fortenova Group this morning. With me on the call today are Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Descheemaeker; and Chief Financial Officer, Samy Zekhout. They'll be joined by our Co-Founders, Noam Gottesman and Martin Franklin, for Q&A following our prepared remarks.



Before we begin, please note that the comments during today's call and the accompanying presentation contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts are considered forward-looking statements.