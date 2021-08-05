Q2 2021 Nomad Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Taposh Bari - Nomad Foods Limited - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to the Nomad Foods Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. I'm Taposh Bari, Head of Investor Relations, and I'm joined on the call by Stefan Descheemaeker, our CEO; and Samy Zekhout, our CFO. On our call today, we will review our financial results for the quarter and conclude with a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



Before beginning, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of our presentation. This conference call may make forward-looking statements that are based on our view of the company's prospects, expectations and intentions at this time, including consideration related to the impacts of COVID-19. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our press release, our filings with the SEC and this slide in our investor presentation, which includes cautionary language.



We will also discuss the non-IFRS financial measures during the call today. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered a replacement for and should be read together