Q4 2021 Nomad Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Nomad Foods Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Seamus Murphy, Group Finance Director. Thank you. You may begin.



Seamus Murphy - Nomad Foods Bondco Plc - Director



Hello and welcome to the Nomad Foods Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. I'm Seamus Murphy, Group Finance Director, and I'm joined on the call by our CEO, Stefan Descheemaeker; and our CFO, Samy Zekhout. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of our presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements that are based on our view of the company's prospects, expectations and intentions at this time. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in our press release, our filings with the SEC and this slide in our investor presentation, which includes cautionary language.



We will also discuss non-IFRS financial measures during the call today. These