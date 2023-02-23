Full Year 2022 Nomad Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Hello, and welcome to the Nomad Foods Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I'm Anthony Bucalo, Head of Investor Relations, and I am joined on the call by Stefan Descheemaeker, our CEO; and Samy Zekhout, our CFO. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of our presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking statements that are based on our view of the company's prospects, expectations, and intentions at this time. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, which are discussed in our press release, our filings with the SEC, and this slide in our investor presentation, which includes cautionary language.



We will also discuss non-IFRS financial measures during the call today. These non-IFRS