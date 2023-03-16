Mar 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT
Cody T. Ross - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
Good morning, folks. My name is Cody Ross. I'm the U.S. packaged food analyst at UBS. Up first with us this morning is Nomad Foods. With us today from Nomad, we have the CEO, Stefan Descheemaeker; and Anthony Bucalo, Head of Investor Relations.
Nomad is a brand and frozen food leader across Europe. Their key brands include Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's. Since being formed in 2015, the company has withered a tremendous amount of external pressure, including Brexit, COVID and now heightened inflation.
Please join me in welcoming Stefan to the stage. Thank you for joining us, Stefan.
Stefan Descheemaeker - Nomad Foods Limited - CEO & Director
Thank you very much, Cody. Yes, it's been an interesting time.
Cody T. Ross - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
To say the least.
Stefan Descheemaeker - Nomad Foods Limited - CEO & Director
Yes.
