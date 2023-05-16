May 16, 2023 / 06:35PM GMT

Jason M. English - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP



So bias and prejudice can be a source of rich opportunities in this industry. Companies and investors sometimes chase the hot new trend too far for too long, ultimately overpaying to gain exposure. That's a rich opportunity if you happen to be a seller. And sometimes, value or growth opportunities are overlooked because of a bias that a category of market is too mature or to commoditized. That can be a rich opportunity if you happen to be a buyer.



This, of course, is the origin story of Nomad Foods, a company that ventured where few other food companies wanted to venture into the European frozen food market. Why? Surely, there's no profitable growth to be found there. But that's the bias that created the opportunity that over the past 5 years history turned into be a phenomenal growth story. EBITDA -- sales, EBITDA, EPS compounding at a 8.5%, 10% and 11% CAGR. That's top-tier growth by