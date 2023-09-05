Sep 05, 2023 / 06:15PM GMT

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



We'll kick off our next fireside chat with Nomad Foods. So welcome back, everybody, to our fireside chat with Nomad. With me today are CEO, Stefan Descheemaeker; and CFO of Samy Zekhout. Welcome, gentlemen. Truly great to hear you back (inaudible).



Stefan Descheemaeker - Nomad Foods Limited - CEO & Director



Thank you, Andrew.



Samy Rene Zekhout - Nomad Foods Limited - CFO & Director



Thank you, Andrew.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystIntegral place to kick off is Nomad this morning reaffirmed [2-year] guidance on both the topline, EBITDA, EPS and cash flow and gave some sort of preliminary guidance for 3Q as well; 3Q on both the topline and EPS, and EBITDA (inaudible) where The Street is currently placed. How much of that is just the (inaudible) maybe was there any change to your back half