Hi. I'm David Anderson. I'm Head of U.S. Oilfield Services Research at Barclays. Today, I'd like to introduce my next guest, who is Mr. Clay Williams. He's been the CEO of NOV since 2014, previously serving as CFO since 2005 and later, he was COO. Began as (inaudible) of Shell Oil Company in 1986, endured one of the worst oil collapses this industry has seen before he joined SCF Partners and later held various roles at Varco and Tuboscope before it merged with National Oil Well.



Over the last several decades, NOV has pivoted several times, first into the deepwater rig market, later into the onshore market, is now looking towards new energy solutions, which we look forward to hearing more about from Clay's presentation today. Clay, thank you very much for joining us today.



My pleasure, Dave. Thanks. Great to see you and the team from Barclays and delighted to