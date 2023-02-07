Q4 2022 Nov Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NOV Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Mr. Blake McCarthy, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.



Blake McCarthy - NOV Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Welcome, everyone, to NOV's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Clay Williams, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Jose Bayardo, our Senior Vice President and CFO. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of today's comments are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. They involve risks and uncertainty, and actual results may differ materially. No 1 should assume these forward-looking statements remain valid later in the quarter or later in the year. For a more detailed discussion of the major risk factors affecting our business, please refer to our latest forms, 10-K and 10-Q,