Q2 2023 Nov Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Blake McCarthy - NOV Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Welcome, everyone, to NOV's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Clay Williams, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Jose Bayardo, our Senior Vice President and CFO.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of today's comments are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. They involve risks and uncertainty, and actual results may differ materially. No one should assume these forward-looking statements remain valid later in the quarter or later in the year. For a more detailed discussion of the major risk factors affecting our business, please refer to our latest forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our comments also include non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the nearest corresponding GAAP measures are in our earnings release available on our website.



On a U.S. GAAP basis, for the second quarter of 2023, NOV reported revenues of $2.09 billion and net income of $155 million or $0.39 per fully diluted share. Our use