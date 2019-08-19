Aug 19, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and welcome to Sunnova's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated an hour for prepared remarks and question and answer.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Robert Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Sunnova. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Robert Lawrence Lane - Sunnova Energy International Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, operator, and good evening, everyone. We released our earnings press release earlier today and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations portion of our website at investors.sunnova.com. We will reference the slides during this call. Joining me on today's call are John Berger, Sunnova's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kris Hillstrand, Sunnova's Executive Vice President of Technology and Service Operations.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation