Oct 31, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Sunnova Energy International's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and we will -- and we have allotted 1 hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Rodney McMahan, Vice President and Investor Relations at Sunnova. Thank you. You may begin.



Rodney McMahan - Sunnova Energy International Inc. - Investor Relation



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We released our earnings press release earlier today and posted a slide presentation to the Investor Relations portion of our website at investors.sunnova.com, which will be referenced during this call. Joining me today are John Berger, Sunnova Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Lane, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include