Feb 17, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Rodney McMahan - Sunnova Energy International Inc. - Investor Relation Officer



Thank you, operator. This morning, it was announced Sunnova has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SunStreet from Lennar Corporation. The details of this transaction can be found in a press release issued just before 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time earlier today.



Joining me this morning are John Berger, Sunnova's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Stuart Miller, Lennar's Executive Chairman.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements. These include remarks about future expectations, beliefs, estimates, plans and prospects. Such statements are subject to a