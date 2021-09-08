Sep 08, 2021 / 04:40PM GMT

John David Anderson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director and Senior North America Oilfield Services & Equipment Analyst



I am David Anderson, Head of U.S. Oilfield Services Research at Barclays. Our next guest is one of the longest-serving CEOs in Oilfield Services, Ms. Cindy Taylor, CEO of Oil States International. Oil States is a global product and service company, predominantly serving the drilling completion subsea production and infrastructure sectors of the energy industry. Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products, consumables in the drilling, well construction and production side.



Cindy, thank you very much for joining us today. I believe you have a short presentation, and we'll have a few questions at the end. So please, the floor is yours.



Cynthia B. Taylor - Oil States International, Inc. - President, CEO & Executive Director



Wonderful, David. It's so nice to see you again. I look forward to the time we can be in person. But in the meantime, we're going to take you