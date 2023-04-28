Q1 2023 Oil States International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Ellen Pennington - Oil States International, Inc. - Counsel & Assistant Corporate Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to Oil States' first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our call today will be led by our President and CEO, Cindy Taylor; and Lloyd Hajdik, Oil States' Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we would like to caution listeners regarding forward-looking statements. To the extent that our remarks today contain information other than historical information, please note that we are relying on the safe harbor protections afforded by federal law. No one should assume that these forward-looking statements remain valid later in the quarter or beyond. Any such remarks should be weighed in the context of the many factors that affect