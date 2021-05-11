Q1 2021 Olo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Alexander, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Olo First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Brian Denyeau. Please go ahead.



Brian Denyeau - ICR, LLC - SVP



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.



During our call today, some of our discussions and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expected financial results for the second quarter and fiscal year 2021, expectation regarding future operating expenses, impacts and expected results from changes in our relationship with