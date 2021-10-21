Olo Inc to Acquire Wisely Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on such short notice. Earlier today, Olo announced our acquisition of Wisely. The details of the transaction can be found in the press release issued earlier today at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and a presentation related to the transaction can also be found on the Investor Relations website at investors.olo.com. Joining me today to discuss the transaction are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.



Let me remind you that the purpose of today's call is to discuss the Wisely acquisition, and we will not be discussing our third quarter earnings results, which are scheduled to be reported in a few weeks.



Today's