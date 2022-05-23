May 23, 2022 / 07:10PM GMT

Maya Rae Kilcullen - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. My name is Maya Kilcullen, and I work on the software team here at JPMorgan. And this afternoon, I am joined Olo, CEO, Noah Glass; and CFO, Peter Benevides. If the 2 if you could just take a few minutes to introduce yourself and then for those who aren't familiar or maybe a brief overview of Olo.



Noah Herbert Glass - Olo Inc. - Founder, CEO & Director



Okay. I'll start. First, thanks for having us. I'm Noah Glass. I'm the Founder and CEO of Olo. Next week, I will be celebrating my 17-year anniversary having founded Olo in June of 2005. I will, I guess, introduce the company and then let Peter introduce himself. So Olo is an open SaaS platform for enterprise restaurants. And really, what we enable is for restaurant brands to harness first-party data to unlock digital hospitality. And digital hospitality, when we say that term, it really means utilizing that first-party data to provide guests with a memorable and personalized