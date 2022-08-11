Q2 2022 Olo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Stephanie Daukus - Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.



During our call today, some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain certain forward-looking statements



Forward-looking statements