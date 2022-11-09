Nov 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Olo Inc. Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Stephanie Daukus, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Stephanie Daukus;Vice President - Investor Relations,
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.
During our call today, some of our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, future financial results, total addressable market and growth opportunities, guidance and strategy, the restaurant ordering processing trends, ability to increase usage of our platform and upsell, including with respect
Q3 2022 Olo Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 09, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...