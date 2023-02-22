Q4 2022 Olo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Stephanie Daukus -



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.



During our call today, some of our discussions and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, future financial results, including gross margin, operating margin, operating income and operating expense leverage, total addressable market and growth opportunity, including with respect