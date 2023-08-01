Q2 2023 Olo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is (inaudible), and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Olo Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Denyeau from ICR. Please go ahead.



Brian Denyeau - ICR, LLC - MD



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO. During our call today, some of our discussions and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements, which represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.



These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, our industry, including with respect of technological enhancements, future financial results, including revenue and non-GAAP operating income and other key performance metrics, revenue expectations for order pay and