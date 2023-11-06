Q3 2023 Olo Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Irene, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Olo Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Gary Fuges, SVP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Gary Fuges -



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Olo's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me today are Noah Glass, Olo's Founder and CEO; and Peter Benevides, Olo's CFO.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of our business, our industry and our future financial results. These statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of today and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For discussion of these material risks and uncertainties, please refer to our Form 10-Q that was filed today and our other SEC