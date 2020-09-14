Sep 14, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst
Okay. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. I'm Barclays' consumer finance analyst, Mark DeVries. And I'm pleased to be joined by OneMain Financial's CEO, Doug Shulman; and CFO, Micah Conrad. We'll be conducting a fireside chat, but we'll break it up with some polling of the audience. And we'll also leave time for any questions that come in from the audience during the session. (Operator Instructions)
Before my first question for management, I'd like to lead off with a question for the audience. To participate, please click through to the polls on the left side of your screen. After you respond, you should be able to toggle back to the video discussion.
Now turning to the first question for the audience, what factor do you view as most likely to determine whether OneMain outperforms over the next year? Accelerating loan growth, continued capital returns, stable to only modestly worsening credit, upside to NIM or other.
OneMain Holdings Inc at Barclays Global Financials New York Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 14, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...