Sep 14, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning, and thank you all for joining us. I'm Barclays' consumer finance analyst, Mark DeVries. And I'm pleased to be joined by OneMain Financial's CEO, Doug Shulman; and CFO, Micah Conrad. We'll be conducting a fireside chat, but we'll break it up with some polling of the audience. And we'll also leave time for any questions that come in from the audience during the session. (Operator Instructions)



Before my first question for management, I'd like to lead off with a question for the audience. To participate, please click through to the polls on the left side of your screen. After you respond, you should be able to toggle back to the video discussion.



Now turning to the first question for the audience, what factor do you view as most likely to determine whether OneMain outperforms over the next year? Accelerating loan growth, continued capital returns, stable to only modestly worsening credit, upside to NIM or other.



Questions and Answers: