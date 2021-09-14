Sep 14, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark C. DeVries - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this fireside chat with OneMain's CEO, Doug Shulman; and CFO, Micah Conrad. We have a number of prepared questions we'll be going through, but if anyone in the audience would like to ask a question, click on the Ask A Question button in the upper right-hand corner of your screen, and follow the prompts to submit your question. And we'll do our best to address it in the time we have today.



We have also prepared a number of audience polling questions that we would encourage you to answer during the presentation, and we'll be publishing the results in our report summarizing the takeaways from the conference.



With that out of the way, let's get to the discussion.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Research AnalystDoug and Micah, thank you for joining us. In terms of OneMain's strategy, can you recap what you did at the start of