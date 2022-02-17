Feb 17, 2022 / 05:10PM GMT

Moshe Ari Orenbuch - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thanks for joining us. We're very pleased to have the management of OneMain Financial with us. OneMain is a leading nonprime consumer lender. The company has enjoyed strong growth. But what I think is has impressed me the most has been their discipline as it relates to pricing, risk-adjusted margins and capital generation and deployment. And I think that's what has made the company in my view so successful.



We're very pleased to have with us Doug Shulman. Doug has been the CEO since September 2018. He joined from Bank of New York Mellon and had government position before that. Micah Conrad, the CFO, on the far right -- my far right. Micah had been with OneMain through Citi for quite a few years. So they're both very, very experienced. We're pleased to have them with us, and we're going to jump into kind of the fireside chat. So Doug, can you talk a little bit about the competitive dynamic in your business, how it's changed and how OneMain