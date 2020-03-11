Mar 11, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Steven James Valiquette - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Great. Good morning, and welcome to the continuation of day 2 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Steven Valiquette, the health care services analyst here at Barclays. And our next session this morning will feature Owens & Minor. We're pleased to have a pretty full lineup of management from the company.



With us today are Ed Pesicka, the President and CEO; and we also have Andy Long, the CFO; John Leon, SVP and Corporate Treasurer; and also Chuck Graves, Director of Finance and Investor Relations. So thanks for your flexibility around the change in our conference venue as we move to this virtual format.



And since this will be a formal presentation with slides, let me turn it over to Ed. Ed?



Edward A. Pesicka - Owens & Minor, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Steve. Appreciate it. Let me start on Slide 2, our safe harbors. I'll let everybody read that, but then I will move on to the base of the presentation.



Really,