Mar 11, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Steven James Valiquette - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
Okay. Great. Good morning, and welcome to the continuation of day 2 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Steven Valiquette, the health care services analyst here at Barclays. And our next session this morning will feature Owens & Minor. We're pleased to have a pretty full lineup of management from the company.
With us today are Ed Pesicka, the President and CEO; and we also have Andy Long, the CFO; John Leon, SVP and Corporate Treasurer; and also Chuck Graves, Director of Finance and Investor Relations. So thanks for your flexibility around the change in our conference venue as we move to this virtual format.
And since this will be a formal presentation with slides, let me turn it over to Ed. Ed?
Edward A. Pesicka - Owens & Minor, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Steve. Appreciate it. Let me start on Slide 2, our safe harbors. I'll let everybody read that, but then I will move on to the base of the presentation.
Really,
Owens & Minor Inc at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
Mar 11, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...