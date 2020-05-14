May 14, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Michael Aaron Cherny - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for this session on Day 3 of the BofA Securities Virtual Health Care Conference.
I'm Michael Cherny, the health care tech and distribution analyst. And it's my pleasure to have with us senior management from Owens & Minor. We have Ed Pesicka, the President and CEO; Andy Long, CFO; Jon Leon from the Treasury side; and then Chuck Graves, who heads up Investor Relations.
Ed is going to kick off, I believe, with a slide deck. And then after that, we'll get into some Q&A. I know, Ed, you might want to highlight too, where you are today, given it's a big focus day for the company as well.
Edward A. Pesicka - Owens & Minor, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Sure. Thank you, Michael, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Yes, I'm actually, today, in our Allentown distribution center. We have the privilege of being able to host President Trump here today, recognizing all the hard work that has been put into
May 14, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
