Q2 2020 Owens & Minor Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Owens and Minor's Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Joelle, and I will be your operator for today. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Mr. Chuck Graves. Please proceed, Mr. Graves.



Chuck Graves - Owens & Minor, Inc. - Director of Finance & IR



Thank you, Joelle. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Owens & Minor Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. I'm Chuck Graves, and on behalf of the team, I'd like to read a safe harbor statement before we begin.



Our comments on the call today will be focused on financial results for the second quarter of 2020, our ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and our outlook for the remainder of the year, all of which are included in today's press release.



Please note that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks