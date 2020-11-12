Nov 12, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT
Jailendra P. Singh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. I guess we will get started here. Hello, everyone. I'm Jailendra Singh, Health Care Technology and Distribution Analyst at CrÃ©dit Suisse. Thanks, everyone, for joining us.
Next up, we have Owens & Minor. From the company, we have Ed Pesicka, President and CEO, for a fireside chat conversation.
Ed, thank you so much for doing this. I really appreciate.
Edward A. Pesicka - Owens & Minor, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Glad to be here.
Questions and Answers:Jailendra P. Singh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
Why don't you start us by giving -- sharing some quick thoughts on the company's recent third quarter earnings, which you guys reported recently. Maybe just highlight some -- give some highlights from that.
Edward A. Pesicka - Owens & Minor, Inc. - President, CEO & Director<