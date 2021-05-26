Owens & Minor Inc Investor Day (Virtual) Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Chandrika Nigam - Owens & Minor, Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone. I'm Chandrika Nigam, Director of Investor Relations at Owens & Minor. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2021 Investor Day, and we truly appreciate you taking the time to join us.



It's an exciting time at Owens & Minor, and today is about a path forward. But before we get started, I want to provide a safe harbor statement.



The information presented today contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. These may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance, targets or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. For a description of these factors, please refer to the company's Form 10-K and its most recent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.



Additionally, this presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our slide presentation online and filed this morning on Form 8-K with the SEC.

