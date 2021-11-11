Nov 11, 2021 / 01:50PM GMT
Jailendra P. Singh - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Jailendra Singh, healthcare technology and distribution analyst at Credit Suisse. Thanks, everyone, for joining us for this session.
Next up, we have Owens & Minor. And from the company, we have Ed Pesicka, President and CEO; and Andy Long, EVP and CFO. By way of background, Owens & Minor is a leading healthcare logistic company is incorporating product manufacturing, medical distribution and technology services.
We are going to do this in a fireside chat format. I have some prepared questions, which I plan to cover. If anyone from the audience has a question, please e-mail them to me at [email protected].
Ed, Andy, thank you so much for doing this. Really appreciate it.
Edward A. Pesicka - Owens & Minor, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Jailendra. It's glad to be here.
Owens & Minor Inc at Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Nov 11, 2021 / 01:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...