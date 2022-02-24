Feb 24, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Jonathan Beake -



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us here for the Owens & Minor presentation at the Citi Healthcare Conference. My name is Jon Beake. I'm the global health care spec sales based in London. I'm very pleased to welcome CEO, Ed Pesicka; and CFO, Andy Long. So welcome, guys. Thanks for joining us today.



Edward A. Pesicka - Owens & Minor, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, John.



Questions and Answers:

We are going to jump straight into Q&A. So I'll kick it off with a question on Apria. You recently made a pretty big splash in the home health market when you announced your $1.5 billion acquisition of home health distributor Apria. If the deal closes, it will be the biggest acquisition OMI have ever made. For those not familiar with Apria or your home health business Byram, can you lay out the strategic rationale for such a large transaction? And why you decided to make the acquisition now?- Owens